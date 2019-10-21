Turkish police encircle Kurdish lawmakers

While Turkey continues its invasion of Syria, Kurdish lawmakers inside Turkey continue to face serious persecution.

According to reports, Kurdish lawmakers in Diyarbakır (Amed) who wanted to make a statement opposing the invasion of Rojava (Northeastern Syria) were surrounded by hundreds of police with shields and were only allowed to leave once they agreed to stop their announcement.

Today in #Amed: #HDP lawmakers who wanted make a statement were encircled by hundreds of Turkish police in Amed #TwitterKurds pic.twitter.com/DNM3IcJ1LS — Cahîda Dêrsim (@dersi4m) October 20, 2019

While worrying, the enrichment largely continues Turkey’s extremely aggressive and discriminatory stance on Kurds, whom the country worries may break away or join the Kurdistan Workers’ Party(PKK) a Kurdish militant and political group, which the United States and Turkey consider as a terrorist organization.

Since 1984 the PKK has been involved in an armed conflict with the Turkish state.

Previously, Edrogen’s regime has arrested more than a dozen Kurdish lawmakers inside Turkey, with much of that attention being focused on Diyarbakır.

Following the 2014 local elections, for example, Gültan Kışanak and Fırat Anlı of the Peace and Democracy Party (BDP) were elected co-mayors of Diyarbakır.

Both were detained by Turkish authorities “on thinly supported charges” of being a member of the (PKK).

Some days later, the Turkish government appointed an unelected state trustee as the mayor.

In November, public prosecutors demanded a 230-year prison sentence for Kışanak.

In the 2019 Municipal election, Adnan Selçuk Mızraklı was elected mayor of Diyarbakir.

In August 2019 he was dismissed and accused of supporting terrorism.

Adnan and three other district co-mayors from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) party, were also detained through a police raid on their respective homes this morning, the Cumhuriyet reported.

Outside of Turkey itself, the stance has been even more aggressive, with recent videos of the nation’s invasion into Rojava allegedly showing militias killing a Kurdish lawmaker.

Outside of attacks against politicians, there have now also been allegations that chemical weapons have been used by Turkey, placing the country in war-crimes territory.

Turkey has denied any use of chemical weapons in a statement released on Thursday. The country has claimed that the Kurds dousing their own children in deadly chemicals in order to make them look bad.

“We receive information that terrorist organizations, after using chemical weapons on themselves, will throw the blame onto our armed forces and try to create perception,” Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said.