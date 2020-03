It is no secret, Baby Yoda is single-handedly carrying Disney + with its unmatched memorable energy alongside what can only be described as limitless cuteness.

There is no Mandalorian, just the Baby Yoda show.

In honour of that, I’ve arranged the twelve best Baby Yoda memes on the internet.

They are in no particular order, and I highly recommend bookmarking this page for repeat meme enjoyment.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

BONUS #1

Bonus #2

Bonus #3