Twenty-four-year old Ontario woman arrested after stabbing man in front of his family

24-year-old Breanne Hass of Quinte West was arrested this morning for the stabbing of a man in Amherstview, Ontario.

The attack appears to be motivated by road rage which led to the two motorists getting out of their vehicles and becoming directly confrontational. It is unclear what the two were arguing about, but things heated up and police were called just after 5:15 pm to the intersection of Amherst drive and Speers Boulevard.

Unfortunately, by the time police arrived, Hass had already pulled out a weapon and stabbed the 47-year-old man in front of his family. Paramedics quickly arrived on scene and brought the man to a nearby hospital where he is being treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

It appears she fled the scene after the incident but was quickly located by police.

“The OPP report officers located a black Chevrolet Malibu sedan believed to be connected with Hass on Friday and took her into custody,” reports InQuinte.ca.

Hass was arrested in the early morning of August 9, and now faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon, according to the OPP.

Hass is now being held in custody for a bail hearing.