Twitter roasts Trudeau over racist brownface photo

The internet has been set ablaze following the unearthing of a photograph that shows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing “brownface” while at a themed party in 2001.

The photo will surely be a massive hit to Trudeau’s image as a social justice icon, as one of the PM’s spokespeople has confirmed that the photo is indeed of Trudeau. The photo is of Trudeau “while he was teaching in Vancouver, at the school’s annual dinner which had a costume theme of Arabian Nights. He attended with friends and colleagues dressed as a character from Aladdin.”

Trudeau was never properly vetted, it’s a simple as that. There’s so much dodgy stuff in his past that no reporter was remotely curious about investigating, even though it’s long been out there for anyone willing to look. — J.J. McCullough (@JJ_McCullough) September 18, 2019

Though we aren’t exactly sure which character in Aladdin Trudeau is trying to portray, the internet has already started foaming at the mouth awaiting Trudeau’s response to the internet-breaking photo.

Twitter waiting for Trudeau's apology like: pic.twitter.com/qqqAkJIYfy — Lisa 🙏🌧🌍 (@godblesstoto) September 18, 2019

This has been another dent in the Golden-boy image that Trudeau has attempted to develope over his time as prime minister. Earlier this week, allegations arose that Trudeau had gone for drinks with far-right commentator Faith Goldy.

How quickly associations with Faith Goldy become old news… — D. Jared Brown (@LitigationGuy) September 18, 2019

Trudeau apologists were few and far between on Twitter, with most keeping quiet. Reactions ranged from “I knew it!” to “Not you, too!”

Me reading about Justin Trudeau’s blackface photo pic.twitter.com/woGX1zt6U9 — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) September 18, 2019

As Twitter patiently awaited Trudeau’s response, more and more tweets started ripping on Trudeau for his blatant display of racial insensitivity.

This is exciting. We're about to see rationalization at levels never before witnessed by human eyes. https://t.co/CnGHd8bUDS — Hey, guys (@jtLOL) September 18, 2019

Others pointed out Trudeau’s “handsiness.”

the brownface isn't even the creepiest part of the photohttps://t.co/zfZ6OGy1HB — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) September 18, 2019

Only time will tell how this affects the polls! But surely this is a P.R. nightmare for the P.M.

basic decency — Trudeau Googles (@TrudeauGoogles) September 18, 2019

