Two arrested after 14-year-old girl shot in legs in North York

Some crimes really leave you stunned. Two youths have now been arrested after a 14-year old girl was shot in each leg in a North York apartment.

According to a report by CP24, Police were called to Finch and Weston Road location after a weapon was fired inside the apartment. Officers arriving, met a fairly horrific scene. A young girl shot in both legs inside the lobby.

The Police believe the girl was with five males when the gun was “accidentally discharged”.

She then ran into the lobby for help.

Two youths have since been arrested are facing charges of careless storage of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, and possessing a loaded regulated firearm.

The two charged cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.