Two arrested in Nova Scotia after one hospitalized with gunshot wounds

On August 26, Yarmouth RCMP arrested two people following reports of a shooting.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious wounds, but police report that they are not life-threatening.

The arrests came following a sizeable collaborative investigation, which included members of Yarmouth Town RCMP, Yarmouth Rural RCMP, Yarmouth/Clare Street Crime Enforcement Unit, Police Dog Services and the Yarmouth Town General Investigation Section (GIS).

“Subsequent to this investigation, a 29-year-old man from South Ohio and a 23-year-old woman from Yarmouth were arrested on August 26, at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Quaco Rd. near Port Maitland without incident. The woman was later released without charges and the man remained in custody,” reported Nova Scotia RCMP in a news release.

29-year-old Joshua Dwayne Lawrence from South Ohio has since been charged with Discharging a Firearm with Intent, Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and Careless Use of a Firearm and will remain in custody until September 3.

Police say that the alleged attack was not random as the victim and the alleged offender knew each other.