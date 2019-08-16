Two dead after fatal car crash in Markham, Ontario

Two are dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash into a tree on Whitchurch-Stouffville in Markham, Ontario Thursday afternoon.

York Regional Police’s emergency crews arrived at Warden Avenue, south of Stouffville Road, at approximately 5:30 p.m., reports Global News.

Along with the driver of the vehicle who was pronounced dead on scene, his passenger also died from the injuries they sustained from the crash while in hospital, a police spokesperson said.

“York Regional Police tell CityNews only one vehicle was involved and the car went off the road, crashing into the tree,” reports CityNews.

Part of Warden Avenue was closed immediately after the crash while investigators gathered evidence, but it has since been reopened.

Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in the area of Stouffville Road and Warden Ave. Road will be closed in all directions for several hours. — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 16, 2019

As of Friday morning, it is still unclear what led to the driver to fatally crash the car.