Two missing men found dead by Surrey Police—police suspect foul play

The bodies of two missing men who went missing from Surrey in July have been found near Ashcroft, B.C. and are now confirmed to be Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr.

“The RCMP is confirming their identities in an effort to advance our investigation into their deaths,” says Sgt. Steve Rigby of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

“The bodies were found on Aug. 17 by Lytton RCMP officers in a rural area near Spences Bridge. It’s believed there was criminality involved in their death,” reports CTV News.

The two had said they were planning a trip to Spences Bridge just before they went missing. Though their disappearance occurred during the same time the nationwide manhunt for the B.C. homicide suspects was happen, police did not believe this case was related at the time.

On July 22, CTV News reported that the last confirmed time the two were seen alive was July 17. Police were called soon after as it was odd for either to be without contact for so long. Days later, their vehicle, a white Jeep Cherokee, was found abandoned near Logan Lake, in B.C.’s southern Interior.

Around a week later, Surrey Police and the RCMP’s investigation began heating up as they carried out search warrants on property related to the two missing men.

“Police executed a search warrant on a rural property in the Spences Bridge area today in relation to the ongoing investigation into missing men Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr. The property is associated to Ryan Provencher. Due to the length of time they’ve been missing, officers are also considering that foul play may be a factor in this investigation,” Surrey RCMP said in a Facebook post August 2.

Police say a major investigation into the cause of death and any possible criminal leads is now ongoing.