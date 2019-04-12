Two students injured after school bus rolls into ditch east of Toronto

A school bus driver and two students have been transported to a hospital with minor injuries after a school bus rolled into a ditch east of Toronto.



CTV News reports that eight other children were in the bus when it rolled over.

Single vehicle collision involving a school bus carrying 8 students went off the road way on Cold Springs Camp Road at approx 8:30 am. The driver and two students ages 9yrs & 11yrs were transported to hospital with minor injuries. #NthldOPP continue to investigate.^kj pic.twitter.com/3TalLptHyW — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) April 12, 2019

OPP Sgt. Jason Folz says the accident took place on Cold Springs Camp Road in the municipality of Clarington. The bus was on its side when first responders arrived.



The students taken to hospital are 9 and 11 years old, the OPP said on Twitter.



An investigation into the collision is ongoing.