Two students injured after school bus rolls into ditch east of Toronto

A school bus driver and two students have been transported to a hospital with minor injuries after a school bus rolled into a ditch east of Toronto.
CTV News reports that eight other children were in the bus when it rolled over.
OPP Sgt. Jason Folz says the accident took place on Cold Springs Camp Road in the municipality of Clarington. The bus was on its side when first responders arrived.
The students taken to hospital are 9 and 11 years old, the OPP said on Twitter.
An investigation into the collision is ongoing.