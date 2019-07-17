U.K. university student invents anti-manspreading chair, wins national award

Edison. Tesla. Da Vinci. All of these people are losers compared to Laila Laurel. She is the 23-year-old inventor of the seat that will put manspreading to an end.

Laurel, an award-winning university student, claims that her newly invented furniture will stop men from widening their legs like the patriarchal cads that they are.

For those of you who aren’t up to date with the latest lunacy, “manspreading” is defined as “the practice whereby a man, especially one travelling on public transportation, adopts a sitting position with his legs wide apart, in such a way as to encroach on an adjacent seat or seats.”

Laurel, who goes to school for 3D Design and Craft or whatever, has been commended for her innovative creation.

According to Daily Mail, she won an award for emerging talent in the design industry called the Belmond Award, which calls for imaginative and cleverly presented ideas.

Laurel says she was inspired by real-life events. “It came from my own experiences of men infringing on my space in public.”

“With my chair set, I hoped to draw awareness to the act of sitting for men and women and inspire discussion around this.”

Laurel also invented another chair which encourages women to extend their legs wider apart, via a piece of wood in the middle.

One lecturer from the University of Brighton Dr. Eddy Elton said he was “proud” of his student’s achievement.

He added, “Over the past month our students and staff have come together to work tirelessly on its design.”

“Winning the award at such a prestigious event, which is recognized by the professional design community, was an amazing achievement for our students and university.”

“Seeing our students being called to the stage to receive this award is something I will be forever proud of.”

It’s still unclear if Laurel will invent something to prevent women from putting their bags on the seat next to them.