Uber and Lyft have been approved for Metro Vancouver

Uber and Lyft have been approved to operate in the Metro Vancouver area, according to the Vancouver Sun.

The two Goliath ride-hailing companies will launch their operations imminently—perhaps within weeks or even days. Cars have been approved for the Lower Mainland and Whistler. The only thing they now have to do is to receive insurance from the ICBC and local approval.

In a victory for the ride-hailing giants, there will also be no set quota for the number of cars in the area, which was an original point of contention for British Columbian taxi drivers.

Uber has stated that its operations in Metro Vancouver will begin “very soon … once we have obtained a business licence from the City of Vancouver and purchased insurance from ICBC. In the meantime, we encourage all qualified drivers with a Class 4 licence to sign up on the Uber app.”

Lyft also began to put in place the companies infrastructure. In a statement, Lyft thanked “the provincial government and the Passenger Transportation Board for their dedication.”

This decision will come as a blow to the taxi sector in British Columbia, who has campaigned actively to stop Uber and Lyft from competing with them. The British Columbian government has vowed to work with the taxi industry so to ease the transition.