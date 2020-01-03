Uber driver obtains college degree after a passenger pays her debt

An Uber driver had her college debt completely paid for by a passenger she picked up while working. The passenger decided to pay Latonya Young’s debt after she told him about her life.

Young also works as a hair stylist during the day. According to WSB, she arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to give a ride to a man when they got into a conversation about Young’s struggles.

She mentioned having an baby at a young age and dropping out of high school to take care of the child at 16-years-old. Now 43, Young has recently dropped out of college as well when she could not pay off a balance of $700.

Young told WSB, “Every time I got ready to pay the money, my kids needed something. I said, ‘OK, I’ll just wait.’”

Young received a call from Georgia State University just days after the ride. The University informed her that she was able to register at the university again.

The passenger who paid Young’s balance is named Kevin Esch. She has since been able to obtain an associate degree.

Young noted, “Literally I was blown away. A stranger has never done that — or done anything like that — for me.” she added, “I maintained my grades, As and Bs, just trying to make sure he knows I appreciate him.”

Young and Esch stayed in touch with each other and Esch was there in December when Young graduated. Esch said he was blessed to be in a position where he could help and considers Young to be an inspiration.

In a statement to CNN, a Georgia State spokesperson, Andrea Anne Jones said, “Kevin Esch has been justifiably applauded and heralded for providing the funds to enable Georgia State student Latonya Young to earn a college degree, but his gift is so much bigger than that. With it he has changed a life and opened a door to a brighter future for a student who, like so many others we see at Georgia State, simply needs a chance to achieve and succeed.”

Young plans on going back to school for her bachelor’s degree and eventually becoming a lawyer.

