UCLA humiliates Don McLean and themselves

Diana Davison
Don McLean, inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2002, is furious about a recent insult from UCLA. Only hours after receiving the George and Ira Gershwin Lifetime Achievement Award on Monday, it was rescinded claiming they had just learned of a domestic violence incident from three years earlier.

McLean took to Facebook in a since deleted post asking “Dear UCLA … Are you people morons?”

After implying that the university makes decisions based on who funds them, McLean demanded an apology and finished with the comment “We live in a dark age of accusation and not law.”

McLean followed up with a second post, also now deleted, indicating that he had obtained proof that he was innocent of the domestic violence charge, though he had taken a plea deal at the time. He posed the question of how long a person is supposed to be punished for past actions.

That is a valid question and important question.

McLean had been arrested in January 2016 following a heated break down of his 30 year relationship with his former wife Patrisha. She filed for divorce shortly afterwards citing “adultery, cruel and abusive treatment, and irreconcilable differences.”

The plea deal allowed McLean to avoid possible jail time and move on with his life after paying a fine and completing probation. If McLean now has evidence that he wasn’t guilty of the charges it won’t negate the plea deal he entered into but it could help in the court of public opinion.

That the Facebook posts are now deleted suggests that Don McLean has been given advice to reconsider his approach and wait until his anger subsides. Though the replies on Facebook were mostly positive, Twitter was not so kind.

https://twitter.com/SallyCatSeven/status/1125763392902295552

The amount of time it takes for people to put the past in the past and offer redemption seems to depend on what social media platform you are using. Even if McLean was to offer evidence that he never abused his ex-wife it’s unlikely those who continue to condemn him would even care.

In his second post McLean had suggested that we put a moratorium on awards until institutions start standing behind their decisions. That seems to be the biggest social misstep in the fiasco.

However UCLA now feels about Don McLean’s past, for an esteemed university they’ve shown they shouldn’t rank high on research.

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

