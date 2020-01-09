UK lawmakers finally approve Brexit deal

It’s been over three years since the 2016 referendum and Parliament has now voted to deliver the Brexit bill for the UK to exit the European Union. Brexiteers were happy to finally see Boris Johnson’s bill coming to fruition.

The Withdrawal Agreement Bill was voted on by MPs who voted 330 to 231 in favour of proceeding with Brexit. Jan. 31, 2020 is the current date in which the UK is set to leave the EU.

Before the vote, Stephen Barclay, a Brexit Secretary noted, “This bill was secure our departure from the European Union with a deal that gives certainty to businesses.”

“It protects the rights of our citizens and ensures that we regain control of our money, our borders, our laws and our trade policy.”

“Once this bill has been passed, and the withdrawal agreement ratified, we will proceed swiftly to the completion of a free trade deal with the EU by the end of December 2020,” said Barclay.

“As laid out in our manifesto, bringing the supremacy of EU law to an end and restoring permanently the sovereignty of this place.”

Next week the bill will be further reviewed by the House of Lords. It can go to vote of the MPs again if altered.

In a speech, Scottish National Party MP Ian Blackford said, “We will not accept being taken out of the European Union.”

“I say to the Prime Minister: respect democracy and respect the election result.”

“Respect the right of the people of Scotland to choose our future. We will have our referendum.”

In the third reading, the bill cleared fairly easily in the House of Commons. It passed the other stages in a short period of time as well.

After the latest vote, the plan is to transition over an 11-month period starting on Jan. 31. The UK will still have to add to the EU budget and abide by its rules over the transition period though they will not be considered a member of the union.

Both the EU and UK will be negotiating and making deals during the transition period.

