“UK must resist!”: Julian Assange arrested outside of Ecuadorian embassy

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was arrested outside of the Ecuadorian embassy in London today.

Assange who was found guilty of breaching bail conditions, is also potentially facing several conspiracy charges from the US government related to some of the largest leaks in the country’s history.

Wikileaks has been responsible for several high-profile disclosures including the 2013 mass surveillance leaks by former NSA intelligence analyst Edward Snowden, the Hillary Clinton emails, along with the Chelsea Manning documents.

A video by Ruptly shows the scruffy Assange being carried out of the embassy by police officers and shouting “UK must resist!”.

The arrest came shortly after Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno revoked Assange’s citizenship and asylum citing a long list of “violations”.

Assange was granted asylum by the country under former President Rafael Correa and had spent almost 7 years of his life living inside of the embassy.