British Columbia

Uncertainty in the air as Canada manhunt continues

The military has now pulled out of the search for Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod after the RCMP said that they no longer need their assistance.
The military has now pulled out of the search for Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod after the RCMP said that they no longer need their assistance.
Dylan Gibbons Montreal, QC
3 mins read

The military has now pulled out of the search for Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod after the RCMP said that they no longer need their assistance.

As of Wednesday morning, the RCMP has returned to the site of the suspects’ torched vehicle in the area surrounding Gillam after the York Landing tipoff proved fruitless.

“Ground and air searches will continue in the area around Gillam, Man., the last place Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were confirmed to have been seen. RCMP were also at the site of the Toyota RAV4 driven by the suspects, which was found near Sundance Creek, northeast of Gillam,” reports CBC.

Ground and air searches are continuing, but right now police are in the process of retracing their steps. With no more tips to go off, police efforts have dwindled to 40 members and the patience to wait for the suspects to move is becoming a factor.

“Once we’ve exhausted everything that we can do in this community,” RCMP Insp. Kevin Lewis explained to reporters, “then we would look at, when is this no longer viable to stay here?”

“I think we still have a good viable investigation on the ground here,” he continued, “and that we need to stay another little while.

“We’re going to have to be a little bit more strategic in a lot of our resource placement at this point to make sure that’s effective.”

In addition, the RCMP is also looking for their bodies in the event that they have died while hiding, noting the unlikeliness of surviving the harsh terrain surrounding Gillam.

In an interview with CTV News, Terry Grant, an experienced tracker and star of the television series Mantracker, expressed his surprise that the two unexperienced suspects have managed to remain hidden and voiced similar doubts over the likeliness of their survival.

He further admitted that he wasn’t sure what the RCMP should do if more evidence doesn’t emerge.

“It’s puzzling that there isn’t some kind of evidence, at this point, that they’re still there [in Gillam],” Grant said.

“If the dogs got close enough, got downwind,” he continued, “yes, special type of dogs could probably find them, but in really thick terrain like that, if there’s not much wind or they’re not within a half-mile of them, there’s probably no chance of them finding them,” he explained.

“I don’t know. Cross your fingers. Hope they come out,” he said when asked what options the RCMP should consider.

The area surrounding Gillam is filled with dense vegetation, swamps, and unforgiving terrain that makes tracking incredibly difficult; thus, making it the best place to avoid detection. However, this is also what makes surviving even harder, and Grant believes that he, an experienced outbacker, would have difficulties surviving for two weeks. He reasons that the suspects must be getting desperate and that the RCMP should remain vigilant.

“If they haven’t showed up somewhere else, like the whole world knows about these guys, so there’s nowhere they can go where they’re not going to be seen and recognized, so if they haven’t shown up somewhere at somebody’s place or a store, a grocery store or something, then they’ve got to still be there,” he said.

At the height of the search, officers deployed “armoured vehicles, drones, K9 units, ATVs, boats, and several aircraft, both military and civilian,” reports CTV News.

The recruitment of civilian aircraft shows the intensity of the ongoing search.

“The police pilots are trained in a different way, to take evasive actions if someone’s shooting at them and of course those pilots are very trained to observe things on the ground average pilot might not see because they’re not used to looking for people, especially armed people,” explains former Ontario Provincial Police commissioner Chris Lewis.

However, during a nation-wide manhunt, all bets are off and all eyes are needed.

According to a tweet from RCMP Manitoba, “Investigators have now received over 260 tips in the past 7 days. None have established that the suspects are outside of the Gillam area. However, #rcmpmb continues to remind the public that it is possible the suspects inadvertently received assistance & are no longer in the area.”

This is currently all the information available as day nine of the nation-wide manhunt continues.

A final reminder that, though they are likely desperate, it is assumed the two suspects are still armed and very dangerous. Report anything you see, but do not approach. They are currently charged with the murder of Leonard Dyck and are the primary suspects in the double homicide that ended the lives of Australian Lucas Fowler and American Chynna Deese.

British Columbia
Canadian News
Crime
Manitoba
Related Posts Recommendation
EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

Man dies after being shocked and pepper-sprayed by RCMP in Whistler

Man dies after being shocked and pepper-sprayed by RCMP in Whistler

An investigation is underway concerning the death of a man in BC on Sunday. The man was pepper sprayed by Mounties who also used a stun gun to shock him.

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada

BC health officials have confirmed that the first Canadian to be diagnosed with coronavirus passed away in a senior care home in North Vancouver.

Extreme weather advisory issued for Vancouver

Extreme weather advisory issued for Vancouver

An extreme weather advisory has been issued for the city of Vancouver with temperatures likely to reach below freezing over the weekend.

First coronavirus case of unknown origins confirmed in BC

First coronavirus case of unknown origins confirmed in BC

A BC woman has been infected with coronavirus despite having not recently travelled or come in contact with anyone who has the virus

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated

A train derailment in BC led to a local school being evacuated. It happened approximately 40 kilometres east of Prince George

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography

Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography

A Surrey, B.C. man who volunteered with Scouts Canada has been charged with accessing, possession, and distribution of child pornography

Eight-year-old BC boy wins $200 in weed at hockey tournament

Eight-year-old BC boy wins $200 in weed at hockey tournament

A young boy playing in a hockey tournament over the weekend won a gift basket full of $200 worth of cannabis products in Dawsone Creek, BC.

Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys

Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys

The former coach of a youth badminton team in Victoria has been sentenced to eight years after being convicted of eight charges of sexual assault

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

The CGL pipeline in British Columbia is expected to resume work after talks between hereditary chiefs and government reached a proposed arrangement.

Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC

Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC

Firefighters in BC are working to put out a fire that began at a CN Rail building in Prince Rupert early on Sunday afternoon.

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

A Vancouver-area rape crisis shelter has lost its public funding after trans rights activists complained to the city about its women’s only policy.

Lead anti-pipeline protestor is American

Lead anti-pipeline protestor is American

While BC’s Lower Mainland continues to see protests and blockades around the area, the background of some of the protestors are being put into question.

Protestors occupy the steps of BC legislature in Victoria

Protestors occupy the steps of BC legislature in Victoria

The steps of Victoria’s BC legislature building are still being occupied by protestors who arrived there on Monday afternoon.

Most Read British Columbia

1.

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada

BC health officials have confirmed that the first Canadian to be diagnosed with coronavirus passed away in a senior care home in North Vancouver.

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada
2.

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

A Vancouver-area rape crisis shelter has lost its public funding after trans rights activists complained to the city about its women’s only policy.

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain
3.

JUG HEADS: Travellers use water jugs as protection masks

Most people are dealing with coronavirus prevention by using a face mask, however some are now covering their heads with plastic water jugs.

JUG HEADS: Travellers use water jugs as protection masks
4.

Jessica Yaniv arrested, charged with assault

Jessica Yaniv was arrested for the assault of a Canadian journalist on Wednesday. If convicted, she may face up to five years in jail.

Jessica Yaniv arrested, charged with assault
5.

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated

A train derailment in BC led to a local school being evacuated. It happened approximately 40 kilometres east of Prince George

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated
6.

EXCLUSIVE: 15-year-old alleged victim of Jessica Yaniv speaks out

Yaniv, a male-to-female transgender, has recently risen to infamy for the human rights tribunal suits she has taken out against 16 estheticians for declining to perform waxing services on her male genitals.

EXCLUSIVE: 15-year-old alleged victim of Jessica Yaniv speaks out
7.

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently
8.

Another B.C. woman forced out of business in transgender male-genitalia waxing case

Marcia Da Silva, who is an immigrant from Brazil operated the business out of her home where her small children also live.

Another B.C. woman forced out of business in transgender male-genitalia waxing case