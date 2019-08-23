American News

University professor indicted for defrauding U.S. government by taking money from Chinese universities

Associate Professor Feng “Franklin” Tao of the University of Kansas (KU) was indicted on August 21 on federal charges of hiding his full-time position for a Chinese university, while simultaneously receiving government funding at (KU).
Associate Professor Feng “Franklin” Tao of the University of Kansas (KU) was indicted on August 21 on federal charges of hiding his full-time position for a Chinese university, while simultaneously receiving government funding at (KU).
Dylan Gibbons Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Associate Professor Feng “Franklin” Tao of the University of Kansas (KU) was indicted on August 21 on federal charges of hiding his full-time position for a Chinese university, while simultaneously receiving government funding at (KU).

He has been charged with one count of wire fraud and three counts of program fraud. If convicted of these charges, Tao faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the wire fraud count, and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on each of the program fraud counts. Given his age of 47, this means Tao could be over 70 years old by the time he leaves prison if convicted.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Tao has been employed as an associate professor at KU’s Center for Environmentally Beneficial Catalysis (CEBC) since August 2014, assisting in research on sustainable technology to conserve natural resources and energy.

A welcome message on the Feng (Franklin) Tao Group on KU’s website reads, “We are interested in synthesis, evaluation of catalytic performance, and in-situ/operando characterization of nanocatalysts for chemical and energy transformations. We focus on fundamental understanding of important catalytic reactions at molecular level.”

However, it is alleged that in May 2018 Tao signed an additional five-year contract with Fuzhou University in China. At this university, he was designated a Changjiang Scholar Distinguished Professor; though, it is not clear how Tao managed to distinguish himself while living in the U.S. This contract required him to be a full-time employee. This is despite the contract with KU and his federal funding from two U.S. Department of Energy contracts and four National Science Foundation contracts.

According to the DOJ, this constitutes fraud and a conflict of interest, as Tao never disclosed his professorship at another university.

“Kansas Board of Regents’ policy requires staff to file an annual conflict of interest report,” the DOJ explains. “In Tao’s reports to KU, he falsely claimed to have no conflicts of interest.  The indictment alleges that he fraudulently received more than $37,000 in salary paid for by the Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation.”

The University of Kansas was cooperative throughout the FBI’s investigation, assisting them by providing information on Tao.

According toKMBC News, KU’s Chancellor Douglas Girod released the following message to colleagues:

As has been publicly reported, one of our faculty members has been involved in an investigation of alleged criminal activity. He is accused of fraud related to his work at our Lawrence campus and in China.

We take these allegations very seriously. We learned of this potential criminal activity this spring, and we reported it to authorities and have cooperated with the ongoing investigation. Additionally, we have placed the faculty member on paid administrative leave. Given that this is a personnel matter and an ongoing criminal investigation, we are not able to share additional details.

He goes on to stress the importance of maintaining the collaborative nature within academia, especially collaborations involving the cooperation of other universities, national or foreign, including those from China.

“Tao is alleged to have defrauded the U.S. government by unlawfully receiving federal grant money at the same time that he was employed and paid by a Chinese research university — a fact that he hid from his university and federal agencies,” said Assistant Attorney General Demers for National Security.  “Any potential conflicts of commitment by a researcher must be disclosed as required by law and university policies.  The Department will continue to pursue any unlawful failure to do so.”

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), this most recent indictment will likely add to the concerns of US officials regarding the risks from “China to US universities,” as the Trump administration has been confronting China over “what Washington sees as the use of sometimes illicit methods for acquiring rapid technological advancement.” This would include stealing trade secrets or technological and/or scientific innovations.

China has denied such suggestions. However, amidst the ongoing trade war between the two countries, intelligence officials have been issuing more severe warnings regarding intellectual property theft and espionage, reports SCMP.

Tao is set to make his first appearance on Friday, August 23, 2019, in a federal court in Kansas City, Kansas.

A DOJ spokesperson has said that Tao has made no plea, so far.

The DOJ has reaffirmed that Tao is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty, and that the maximum potential sentences, in this case, are prescribed by Congress, but ultimately the length of time Tao would serve if convicted will be determined by the assigned judge.

American News
Crime
China
Professor
United States
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls