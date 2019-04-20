Up to 40 injured after deck collapses at B.C. wedding party

A Langley, BC wedding party turned into a disaster after a deck collapsed from the weight of over 100 partygoers.

According to reports, those injured included both children and the elderly. Three people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, 20 people suffered serious injuries, while the rest were treated for minor injuries.

According to next-door neighbour Charles Ford, him and his friend heard a “deafening boom” as the deck collapsed followed by shouting.

Ford ran over with first aid supplies to tend to the injured and said he came across “bodies everywhere”. According to him one person lay unconscious while one woman was bleeding from the ankle profusely.

It is believed that the deck’s structure gave way which caused it to crash into the ground bringing everybody else along with it.