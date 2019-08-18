UPDATE: Brampton double stabbing revealed to be mother and son of man found in Highway 410 suicide

Police have now confirmed that a body found on Highway 410 was a result of suicide and have further clarified the relation of this death with those of a fatal double stabbing in Brampton.

Peel Region Police and emergency crews were called to a home on Josephine Court, Brampton at roughly 5:45 a.m., only 15 minutes before a body was found on Highway 410 around 6 a.m.

STABBING

– Williams Parkway and Jordan Blvd #Brampton

– Reports of two people stabbed

– One person deceased, second person being transported to local hospital

– Still getting further details

-C/R 5:44am

-PR190300117 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) August 16, 2019

In a media release, Peel Regional Police say that the first victim of the double stabbing has been identified as a 53-year-old mother of four, while the second victim has been identified as her 13-year-old son. The mother was pronounced dead on scene, while the son was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Peel Regional Police and emergency crews were called to the home of these two victims on Josephine Court, Brampton at roughly 5:45 a.m. At roughly 6:00 a.m., only 15 minutes later, a body was found on Highway 410. He has now been revealed to be the husband and father of the two Brampton victims.

“The suspect has been identified as a 51-year-old man who is the husband and father of the two victims. After the incident, he fled the residence in a vehicle and ended his own life in the area of Williams Parkway and Highway 410 in Brampton,” reports Peel Regional Police.

Police say that they are currently not looking for any other suspects, but that the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this case.