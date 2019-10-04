Canadian News

Hamilton pedophile who attempted to traffic seven-year-old stepdaughter returned from healing lodge to prison

On Wednesday, a Hamilton man who received a 13.5-year sentence for attempting to sexually advertise, sexually abusing, and creating child pornography of his 7-year-old stepdaughter was transferred from a medium security prison to the Waseskun Healing Lodge in Quebec.
Dylan Gibbons Montreal, QC
2 mins read

UPDATE: After public outrage, the unnamed pedophile and sex offender has been returned from the healing lodge to his medium security prison, according to Corrections Canada.

According to the Toronto Sun, he had only served between two to three years in jail and wasn’t officially sentenced until 2018.

In 2018, the 37-year-old stepfather, whose name is legally protected, plead guilty to sexual interference, making child pornography and possession of child pornography between June 2015 to April 2016. He is now eligible for day parole on November 20, 2019.

Many, including the victim’s family, are absolutely outraged over this decision, especially considering the stepfather had deep ties with other pedophiles and sex traffickers in the Hamilton area.

“These are the most horrific crimes you can imagine,” the now 11-year-old girl’s aunt told the Toronto Sun. “You just don’t cure pedophilia.”

The victim’s family reportedly got one day’s notice of this transfer from the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

“They were pretty vague when I asked why. I got the usual, assessed by a parole officer and he was deemed eligible to go to the healing lodge,” the aunt continued.

“I was shocked. We’ve lived with this for three years. I thought it wouldn’t be a worry again for another few years but here we are.”

“Corrections Canada is there for the inmates. They are definitely not there for the victims.”

The aunt also fears that two other convicted pedophiles, a prostitute, Sonya Lucas, as well as her pimp, Rui Dasilva will receive similar lax enforcement of their sentences and be out on day parole soon. Both criminals were involved with the sexual abuse of the young girl.

The prostitute, Sonya Lucas, who received a 10-year sentence for the abuse of the little girl and had previously been jailed for sexually assaulting her own sons, has already requested day parole.

Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale’s office is appalled and demanded answers from the CSC, as has the Canadian Centre for Victims of Crime (CCVC).

“The abuse of a child is odious and utterly reprehensible, and we can only imagine the pain of the victim and her family,” Goodale’s office said Thursday.

“Our organization is confused how it is even possible for this offender, who was in a medium-security institution to be transferred to a healing lodge with low security,” the CCVC wrote in a letter to CSC Commissioner Anne Kelly asking for her intervention.

According to the Toronto Sun, other pedophiles involved with the sexual abuse of this child have already been released.

Many are demanding answers, but so far nothing has been done and the proceedings will continue.

