U.S. Air Force “stands ready” to retaliate against one million people ready to invade Area 51

Who would win? One million Facebook users, or the US Air Force?

I’m not a gambling man, but my money’s on the Air Force, who now say they are preparing to stop any invasion to the Nevada base.

The Facebook event has caught the attention of media internationally, as the number of attendees has skyrocketed to 1 million, with another million “Interested.” If everyone were to show up, that would mean there are more people ready to attack Area 51 than there are people in Latvia.

Air Force spokesperson Laura McAndrews told the Washington Post that the US Military is — unsurprisingly — well equipped to stop any and all attacks to the Area 51 facility.

“The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect its assets,” said McAndrews. She went on to say that the site is “an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces.”

The raid is set to begin at 3 in the morning on September 20th in the Nevada desert.

Comedian podcaster Joe Rogan joked that he believed he was “at least partially responsible” for the creation of the group. Rogan recently had on Bob Lazar, a man who claimed to have worked in a facility near Area 51 where they attempted to reverse engineer a device that produced gravitational fields.

Though the event is admittedly hilarious, it should be noted that the US Air Force is not an easy adversary to have, and there are many who would advise against it.