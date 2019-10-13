Vancouver woman dragged under car for several blocks

A Vancouver woman believed to be in her 40s is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck and falling under a van in the area of Hastings Street between Columbia and Jackson Street. This led her to be dragged for several blocks.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on October 12.

Police believe alcohol may have been involved, but locals also admit that j-walking in the 30 km/h zone is a problem in the area and has led to many car accidents involving pedestrians.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the vehicle that struck her did not realize that he had struck the pedestrian,” Vancouver police Const. Steve Addison said.

“It was only after the driver came to a stop at Columbia and Hastings when he realized that this collision had occurred and realized this woman was trapped on his vehicle or under his vehicle.”

Jeremy Hunka with the Union Gospel Mission told reporters that there have been many near misses in the area, as well as the occasional hit. A woman who identified as Tina told Global News that this is the third time that she’s heard of someone who has been hit in the area in the last two months.

Police have since released the driver while the investigation continues.