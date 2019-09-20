Vegan protesters block shoppers from buying meat

A supermarket in New Zealand was ground zero for a clash between vegan protesters and meat-eaters.

Protesters walked chanted “it’s not food, it’s violence,” carrying signs with a similar sentiment on them, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Protesters were asked by staff at the St. Luke’s supermarket to stop protesting or leave the store, as they continually blocked shoppers from accessing the meat section of the store.

“Take your camera off me, I’m doing my f—ing shopping. I’m doing my shopping, unless you’re going to pay for my shopping you can f— off,” said one woman to the protesters.

After failed attempts to deal with the vegan protesters, the supermarket manager called the police. Protesters left before police arrived.

“We reserve the right to ask anyone undertaking protest action to leave our stores, however on this occasion this request was ignored several times,” the manager said in a statement. “The police were called to support our team and the protesters left shortly afterwards.”

