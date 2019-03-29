International News

Venezuelan diaspora say Canadian public service Unions are ‘promoting leftist propoganda’

Venezuelan diaspora in Ottawa are accusing the county’s largest public service unions of spreading “leftist propaganda” by supporting the regime of embattled President Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuelan diaspora in Ottawa are accusing the county’s largest public service unions of spreading “leftist propaganda” by supporting the regime of embattled President Nicolas Maduro.
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Venezuelan diaspora in Ottawa are accusing the country’s largest public service unions of spreading “leftist propaganda” by supporting the regime of embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

In a letter to Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) brass, the 36 signatories accuse the unions of taking “a tone of contempt” by organizing cross-country demonstrations to protest the Canadian and United States governments’ backing of National Assembly president Juan Guaido, as interim leader.

“This position raises many questions firstly, about the analysis and source of information members of the union are using, and secondly, the role of unions such as PSAC and CUPE on these international issues,” according to the missive.

“With a tone of contempt for the actions that Venezuelans took to fight against a corrupt tyranny … (and) to promote leftist propaganda,” the letter continues. “Without considering that the so called revolution initiated by Hugo Chavez and continued by Nicolas Maduro’s regime, that constantly violates human rights in Venezuela and have caused a massive exodus of Venezuelans (over 3 million as per November 2018- UNHCR).”

Already in economic tailspin, Venezuela has been in political upheaval since May of 2018 following a protested election that saw Maduro, late-President Hugo Chavez’s hand-picked successor, win nearly 70 per cent of the vote.

Mass unemployment and skyrocketing inflation have made millions of Venezuelans their country’s primary export, after oil. For those who hadn’t yet fled, Maduro’s swear-in on January 10th was cause for mass protests, some giving way to running street battles with authorities.

On January 22nd, after nearly two weeks of civil unrest in Venezuela, Canada joined Australia, United States and the Lima Group of 12 South and Central American nations in backing Guaido, “supporting his commitment to lead Venezuela to free and fair presidential elections.”

Predictably, a host of authoritarian regimes including Russia, China, Cuba and Iran have backed Maduro – joined by the Canadian unions CUPE and PSAC who lent their support under the guise of “solidarity to the Venezuelan people,” according to a CUPE statement.

Attempts to get comment from PSAC presdient Chris Aylward and vice-president Magali Picard have thus far been unsuccessful while in an email to The Post Millennial, CUPE spokesperson Hugh Pouliot writes: “We don’t have anything to add to the January 25 statement.”

CUPE’s statement claims Guaido is engaging in a “a coup d’Etat” with the assistance of the United States and criticizes the Canadian government for “sid(ing) with Donald Trump and US foreign policy.”

According to Venezuala’s consitution, the National Assembly president can invoke emergency measures during a crisis and assume interim presidential status, which Guaido has done with the promise of new elections to restore democratic order.

As for PSAC’s public statement on the matter, it is hyperlinked to the Canadian Labour Congress – an umbrella organization for PSAC and CUPE interests – which claims the United States is considering “military intervention”.

“The CLC is alarmed at the escalation of international interference in the democratic process of a sovereign nation, including the possibility of military intervention … (and) vehemently rejects a militarized solution to this crisis,” according to its statement. “The people of Latin America have not forgotten the brutal history of military rule in the region.”

International News
News
Related Posts Recommendation
Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

A UK woman and her elderly mum both contracted coronavirus and are on the mend

A UK woman and her elderly mum both contracted coronavirus and are on the mend

Nadine’s mother had “survived polio, rheumatic fever, major heart surgery and a world war,” and was not in the best of health. Both women are recovering.

Toilet paper now a claw-machine prize at arcade due to coronavirus

Toilet paper now a claw-machine prize at arcade due to coronavirus

A UK arcade changed their typical winnings from the ordinary stuffed animals to more coveted prizes, like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

It was revealed Friday by local media that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Top Brazilian official tests positive for coronavirus after event at Mar-a-Lago

Top Brazilian official tests positive for coronavirus after event at Mar-a-Lago

Fabio Wajingarten, the communcations director for President Jair Bolsonaro has tested postive for coronavirus, just days after meeting with President Trump.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

A recent video is circulating showing hundreds of starved monkeys fighting in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand, over a single banana.

CORONAVIRUS: Man wears elaborate disc to ensure social distancing

CORONAVIRUS: Man wears elaborate disc to ensure social distancing

One Italian man has been walking the streets of Rome inside a custom made disc in an attempt to promote social distancing amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

Chelsea Manning, the former military intelligence officer who leaked a series of diplomatic wires to WikiLeaks, attempted suicide in prison on Wednesday

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a public health scientist and expert in the field of biosecurity and infectious diseases, says things are about to get much worse.

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops

Liberal-appointed ambassador to China: Chairman Mao did 'great things'

Liberal-appointed ambassador to China: Chairman Mao did 'great things'

Former Canadian ambassador to China Howard Balloch had high praise for China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, saying that he and his administration achieved "great things."

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

Israel issued a 14 day quarantine for all of those who arrive to the country and closed some border crossings. Canada has issued travel advisories.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.

Most Read International News

1.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest
2.

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

Chelsea Manning, the former military intelligence officer who leaked a series of diplomatic wires to WikiLeaks, attempted suicide in prison on Wednesday

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail
3.

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a public health scientist and expert in the field of biosecurity and infectious diseases, says things are about to get much worse.

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic
4.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

A recent video is circulating showing hundreds of starved monkeys fighting in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand, over a single banana.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage
5.

WATCH: Chinese woman eats bat in midst of coronavirus outbreak

A video of a Chinese woman eating a bat in its entirety at a high-end restaurant has gone viral after it is believed they are the source of the coronavirus.

WATCH: Chinese woman eats bat in midst of coronavirus outbreak
6.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic
7.

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

Israel issued a 14 day quarantine for all of those who arrive to the country and closed some border crossings. Canada has issued travel advisories.

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus
8.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

It was revealed Friday by local media that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report