Via Rail to reopen routes from Quebec City to Ottawa, other routes still closed indefinitely

Via Rail announced this morning that CN has notified them that partial routes between Quebec City, Montreal, and Ottawa will be back up and running as early as Thursday, Feb. 20.

1/2 FEBRUARY 18, 8:15AM: Partial VIA Rail service to resume between Québec City and Ottawa beginning Thursday, February 20, following a notification received from CN. Only trains that serve full trips between Québec City and Ottawa will resume service. — VIA_Rail (@VIA_Rail) February 18, 2020

Only trains that serve full trips between Quebec City and Ottawa will resume service. This comes after the better part of two weeks of being shut down as a result of protests in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en people who are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

2/2 All other VIA Rail services remain cancelled with the exception of Sudbury-White River (CP Rail) and Churchill-The Pas (Hudson Bay Railway), until further notice. To check your train status visit: https://t.co/Rh6uUaZKzI — VIA_Rail (@VIA_Rail) February 18, 2020

Trains 22, 24, 26, 28 leaving from Ottawa will be resuming as well as trains 33, 35, 37, and 39 leaving from Quebec City.

All other train services remain cancelled until further notice with the exception of Sudbury–White River (CP Rail) and Churchill–The Pas (Hudson Bay Railway).

The Minister of Indigneous, Marc Miller met with blockade protestors Saturday in Belleville in hopes to negotiate a swift and peaceful resolution. The meeting took place in a nearby community centre and lasted over eight hours, although the minister wasn’t able to give the press many details about what was discussed in said meeting.