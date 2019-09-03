Alberta

Victory for children and parents: Alberta repeals Bill 24

Known as Bill 24, the new law took away the discretion of teachers and principals to inform – or not inform – parents about their children’s involvement with a Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) or GSA-related activities.
Known as Bill 24, the new law took away the discretion of teachers and principals to inform – or not inform – parents about their children’s involvement with a Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) or GSA-related activities.
John Carpay Calgary, AB
3 mins read

Lawyer John Carpay is president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional  Freedoms (JCCF.ca), which represented parents and schools in their successful challenge to Alberta’s Bill 24.

In 2017, Alberta’s NDP government passed a law requiring teachers and principals to keep secrets from parents about their children—children as young as five.

Known as Bill 24, the new law took away the discretion of teachers and principals to inform—or not inform—parents about their children’s involvement with a Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) or GSA-related activities.

Over two dozen parents and schools challenged the constitutional validity of Bill 24 in court.  The court action exposed disconcerting facts about GSAs being used by activists as ideological vehicles to encourage transgenderism.  In one case, a vulnerable autistic girl in Calgary was encouraged by the school’s GSA to dress, live and act like a boy at school, all without informing her parents.  It wasn’t until the girl tried to commit suicide that the school finally informed her loving and supportive parents of what had been going on behind their backs.

In another case, a 15-year-old boy was encouraged to skip classes in order to attend a GSA conference in central Alberta, all without informing his mother. “Don’t worry, she won’t find out,” is what an activist teacher told the boy. Of course, the mother eventually did find out; moms almost always do. The mom learned that her son had skipped classes. She also learned that the GSA conference had distributed a  graphic step-by-step sodomy instruction manual to her son and to other children, complete with full-colour illustrations of two naked males engaging in this act.

Bill 24 surrounded GSAs with secrecy. Secrecy about which adults speak at GSA meetings and have access to children, unbeknownst to their parents.  Secrecy about what sexual and political materials kids are exposed to at GSA-related activities and events. The Alberta government’s official GSA website, directed at K-12 children, had links to vile pornography, causing reasonable parents to have valid concerns about the contents of what their children would be exposed to at GSA meetings and GSA activities at schools.

For any reasonable person, keeping secrets from parents is an obvious red flag that warns of unacceptable danger. Would you enroll your child in a  martial arts class if you were told that a portion of the class would be secret and that parents would not be informed about what transpired during those times? Would you allow your child to play hockey if the coach told you that anonymous strangers would teach your child about sexual topics?   Would you be OK with not knowing the sexual and political contents of what your child will be exposed to at soccer practice or during a girl guide meeting? Yet this was the secretive reality of Alberta’s schools under Bill 24.

The NDP characterized Bill 24 as necessary to prevent the “outing” of gay kids to their own parents. But prior to this new law, schools were not required to provide information to parents in cases where doing so would risk child abuse. Before Bill 24, the law trusted teachers to practice good judgment, and distinguish between a very small minority of abusive parents, and the vast majority of parents who love and accept their children unconditionally. Bill 24 crushed this discretion of teachers, making it illegal to convey any information to parents about their own children—as young as five—being involved in GSAs or GSA-related activities at schools.

Bill 24 was premised on the notion that parents are their own children’s enemies, or that parents are somehow less trustworthy than school staff and political activists. Not only did Bill 24 fail to distinguish between good and bad parents, but this law also failed to distinguish between a 17-year-old in grade 12 and a five-year-old in kindergarten. Under Bill 24, there was no legal distinction between a  child in kindergarten and a same-sex attracted teenager who does not wish to discuss sexual topics with his parents.

The court action against Bill 24 united parents and schools across Alberta,  creating a network of informed citizens who were able to educate the public—and politicians—about this harmful law.  The court action also kept Bill 24 in the news, through to its ultimate repeal in 2019 by a new government.

The court action made it possible for schools to withstand unrelenting pressure from the Alberta government. For example, in September of 2018, NDP Education Minister David Eggen threatened religious schools with defunding if they refused to remove religious content from their own school policies. This caused immense stress and anxiety to thousands of parents, principals, teachers and children across Alberta. Under the umbrella of the court action, the schools stood firm and refused to back down. The Education Minister blinked, and no schools were defunded.

As children return to school in September 2019, Bill 24 and its secrecy provisions are no longer in force.  School boards are free to adopt policies whereby teachers and principals can once again exercise discretion in informing parents about what is going on with their own children at school.

Alberta
Opinion
Transgender
Related Posts Recommendation
Canada no longer in top 10 for investment in mining industry, record lows

Canada no longer in top 10 for investment in mining industry, record lows

Canada used to be home to 4 of the top 10 areas where mining investment was most attractive. The annual survey by Fraser Institute shows that Canada has dropped off.

BREAKING: Alberta premier says coronavirus and oil crisis 'could not be more critical'

BREAKING: Alberta premier says coronavirus and oil crisis 'could not be more critical'

Jason Kenney has held a press conference today where he addressed the coronavirus and the recent collapse in oil prices.

Justin Trudeau at feminist conference while markets crash, coronavirus spreads

Justin Trudeau at feminist conference while markets crash, coronavirus spreads

Oil companies are facing insolvency and Canada is facing a dramatic run on the loonie. Despite this, Trudeau is spending his time at a feminist conference.

Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta

Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta

Justin Trudeau’s government has appointed one of Omar Khadr’s lawyers to a judicial appointment in the province of Alberta.

Alberta trucking company shuts down as provincial oil economy crumbles

Alberta trucking company shuts down as provincial oil economy crumbles

An Alberta-based trucking company serving the province’s dying oilpatch has closed its doors due to a creditor-imposed bankruptcy.

Alberta looks to bring investment and full employment to the province by 2023

Alberta looks to bring investment and full employment to the province by 2023

The Alberta finance minister will reportedly be announcing a plan to kickstart the economy and create new jobs on Monday.

Do Albertans deserve art?

Do Albertans deserve art?

Alberta gets the shaft when it comes to Ottawa’s art spending across Canada. Do Albertan’s not deserve their fair share of art?

Rubber chicken bandit on the lamb in Alberta

Rubber chicken bandit on the lamb in Alberta

A Calgary man is wanted by RCMP in Airdrie, Alberta after he robbed a donation box from a Tim Hortons at CrossIron Mills, Alberta.

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors

A new bill tabled by Jason Kenney and the UCP government proposes blockade protestors in Alberta face fines of up to $25,000.

Jason Kenney to table act that will prevent railway blockades in Alberta

Jason Kenney to table act that will prevent railway blockades in Alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced his plan to table what will be “Bill Number One” of the next session of Alberta’s next legislation.

Alberta court rules Trudeau’s carbon tax unconstitutional

Alberta court rules Trudeau’s carbon tax unconstitutional

A 4-1 decision in the Court of Appeal of Alberta has found the Trudeau’government Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act unconstitutional.

Trudeau government gifted $10,000 to anti-pipeline group

Trudeau government gifted $10,000 to anti-pipeline group

Trudeau’s government gave nearly $10,000 of taxpayer money to an organization that has funded and organized anti-pipeline movements.

Open letter by 41 Nobel Prize winners demands Trudeau stop Teck Mine

Open letter by 41 Nobel Prize winners demands Trudeau stop Teck Mine

A list of 41 Nobel Prize winners have signed a petition urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stop the Teck Frontier mine in Alberta.

Four Albertan MPs claim Alberta is treated like a colony, sign Buffalo Declaration

Four Albertan MPs claim Alberta is treated like a colony, sign Buffalo Declaration

A group of four Albertan Members of Parliment have signed the Buffalo Declaration, which demands a series of reforms to the constitutional arrangement.

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors

Albertans sick and tired of #ShutDownCanada anti-piepline protestors blockading the train tracks confronted law-breakers.

Most Read Alberta

1.

WATCH: Frustrated locals tear down anti-pipeline blockade and load it into truck

An extraordinary scene unfolded in Edmonton this afternoon as Edmonton citizens drove to the site of an anti-pipeline train blockade and tore it down.

WATCH: Frustrated locals tear down anti-pipeline blockade and load it into truck
2.

Alberta and B.C. suffer massive job losses

A recent study by Statistics Canada revealed that Alberta and B.C. have lost 36,000 jobs in November alone.

Alberta and B.C. suffer massive job losses
3.

Edmonton MP pushes for criminalization of conversion therapy

Randy Boissonnault, an Edmonton Centre MP and a special adviser to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues, told reporters Thursday that Justice Minister David Lametti is still pursuing his pledge to make conversion therapy a criminal.

Edmonton MP pushes for criminalization of conversion therapy
4.

Former NDP candidate loses mind on Twitter

Jillian Ratti released a video on Twitter of her ranting about Jason Kenny and the UCP

Former NDP candidate loses mind on Twitter
5.

EXPOSED: The $600M war on Canadian energy

In her testimony, Krause went on to detail the Trudeau government’s history of resisting pipelines, saying that when Trudeau said he would approve the Trans Mountain pipeline, he scrapped the Northern Gateway pipeline, which had already been approved.

EXPOSED: The $600M war on Canadian energy
6.

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors

Albertans sick and tired of #ShutDownCanada anti-piepline protestors blockading the train tracks confronted law-breakers.

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors
7.

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors

A new bill tabled by Jason Kenney and the UCP government proposes blockade protestors in Alberta face fines of up to $25,000.

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors
8.

Alberta’s agriculture and forestry minister leads way in fiscal responsibility in province’s new budget

Alberta’s UCP Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen led the way in reducing the government’s spending within the new budget.

Alberta’s agriculture and forestry minister leads way in fiscal responsibility in province’s new budget