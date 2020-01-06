John Carpay

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.
It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.
The University of British Columbia has until January 10 to reverse its decision to cancel a speaking event featuring journalist Andy Ngo. For the sake of free speech it better.
Some public schools in B.C. are still forcing students to practice religious rituals.
If Mr. Lafrance is correct in his assessment of True North and Rebel News, then these two media outlets would fit in well with many of the Press Gallery’s existing members, which advocate openly and actively for causes, perspectives and ideologies.
By extorting security fees from those who seek only to express their opinions and listen to others, Mohawk College has effectively blamed the victim and encouraged the bullies.
“This is how things should work in a free society: your right to express yourself does not include a right to have other people agree with your beliefs. “
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!By signing up you agree to our Term of Use and Privacy Policy