John Carpay

John Carpay

Lawyer John Carpay is president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF.ca).

Articles/Stories written by John Carpay: 23
New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

John Carpay John Carpay
The very high cost for repudiating the rule of law

The very high cost for repudiating the rule of law

There is a great cost to the #ShutDownCanada anti-pipeline protestors being allowed to break the law with impunity.

John Carpay John Carpay
Counselling your child against serious health risks of changing gender not ‘family violence’: BC court ruling

Counselling your child against serious health risks of changing gender not ‘family violence’: BC court ruling

A BC court ruling is a travesty, but the silver lining is that parents can talk to their children about the serious health risks involved in gender re-assignment.

John Carpay John Carpay
Campus free speech versus Antifa thugs: UBC must choose

Campus free speech versus Antifa thugs: UBC must choose

The University of British Columbia has until January 10 to reverse its decision to cancel a speaking event featuring journalist Andy Ngo. For the sake of free speech it better.

John Carpay John Carpay
Edmonton’s proposed ban on ‘conversion therapy’ violates privacy and choice of adults

Edmonton’s proposed ban on ‘conversion therapy’ violates privacy and choice of adults

Edmonton’s City Council’s proposed Bylaw 19061 would be an invasion into people’s privacy.

John Carpay John Carpay
Media’s reporting incredibly biased on B.C. Indigenous rituals in public schools case

Media’s reporting incredibly biased on B.C. Indigenous rituals in public schools case

Mainstream media are biased in their coverage of a court case in B.C. regarding Indigenous spiritual practices in public school class rooms.

John Carpay John Carpay
B.C. court to rule on forcing children to participate in religious rituals

B.C. court to rule on forcing children to participate in religious rituals

Some public schools in B.C. are still forcing students to practice religious rituals.

John Carpay John Carpay
Embracing big government leads to violations of Charter freedoms

Embracing big government leads to violations of Charter freedoms

The federal government found another way to prevent Christian organizations from receiving Canada Summer Job grants.

John Carpay John Carpay
Parliamentary Press Gallery has double standard on media “advocacy”

Parliamentary Press Gallery has double standard on media “advocacy”

If Mr. Lafrance is correct in his assessment of True North and Rebel News, then these two media outlets would fit in well with many of the Press Gallery’s existing members, which advocate openly and actively for causes, perspectives and ideologies.

John Carpay John Carpay
Once again, security fee censorship punishes the victim

Once again, security fee censorship punishes the victim

By extorting security fees from those who seek only to express their opinions and listen to others, Mohawk College has effectively blamed the victim and encouraged the bullies.

John Carpay John Carpay
‘Killing Europe’ and killing politically incorrect expression

‘Killing Europe’ and killing politically incorrect expression

In the same way that libraries, as public bodies, should not be censoring “incorrect” books, libraries should not be censoring “incorrect” opinions when it comes to room-rentals.

John Carpay John Carpay
Victory for children and parents: Alberta repeals Bill 24

Victory for children and parents: Alberta repeals Bill 24

Known as Bill 24, the new law took away the discretion of teachers and principals to inform – or not inform – parents about their children’s involvement with a Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) or GSA-related activities.

John Carpay John Carpay
On self-identification, the law is inconsistent

On self-identification, the law is inconsistent

“This is how things should work in a free society: your right to express yourself does not include a right to have other people agree with your beliefs. “

John Carpay John Carpay
B.C. court ruling against father in child hormone treatment case sets dangerous precedent

B.C. court ruling against father in child hormone treatment case sets dangerous precedent

Justice Bowden’s Order prohibits the father from trying to persuade his female-born child to refrain from experimental and irreversible testosterone treatments.

John Carpay John Carpay
Mainstream media ignores the inconvenient truth of B.C. transgender male genitalia waxing case

Mainstream media ignores the inconvenient truth of B.C. transgender male genitalia waxing case

For someone with male genitalia to bring forward a “human rights” claim to being legally entitled to have male genitals handled by an …

John Carpay John Carpay