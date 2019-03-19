VIDEO: Conservatives in uproar over budget day meeting, storm out on Liberals

During the budget meeting today, the Conservative opposition caused a ruckus in the House of Commons.

MPs shouted down and chanted “Let her speak!”, in reference to former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, over Finance Minister Bill Morneau who was attempting to deliver the budget announcement.

Conservative MPs shouted "Let her speak! Let her speak!" over Finance Minister Bill Morneau's #Budget2019 announcement today. Andrew Scheer called the Liberal handling of #SNCLavalin an "unprecedented assault on rule of law" before the Conservative block stormed out of the house

Morneau tabled the budget before the announcement and gave a hastily prepared speech before the document even entered the House.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer called the measure a “Coverup Budget” and announced that his party will do everything in their power to get to the bottom of SNC-Lavalin.