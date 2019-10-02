WATCH: Jagmeet Singh owns Montreal heckler who challenged him to remove his turban

In an election filled with countless low points, a candid moment of Jagmeet Singh responding to an individual “who advised him that he should remove his turban,” has received not only online virality but admiration from across the aisle.

VIDEO of NDP leader Jagmeet Singh being confronted at Montreal's Atwater Market by someone who advised him that he should remove his turban. #cdnpoli #polqc pic.twitter.com/iNFQ4QGlmW — Debra Arbec (@DebraArbecCBC) October 2, 2019

In the video, an older individual can be seen getting very close to Singh in an effort to whisper.

Once close he suggests the party leader cut his turban off in order to look Canadian.

Man: “You should cut your turban off. You’ll look like a Canadian.”

Singh: “I think Canadians look like all sorts of people. That’s the beauty of Canada.”

Man: “Yeah, but…”

Singh: “I don’t agree, sir.”

Man: “In Rome, you do as the Romans do.” — Steve Rukavina, CBC (@Steverukavina) October 2, 2019

In response to the tense moment, Singh calmly and in a friendly manner states that he does not agree and that Canadian’s are free to wear what they like.

Former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall tweeted. that this was handled “with grace,” while also noting that no one should experience this in Canada.

Here’s a great non-partisan moment to call this nonsense out. Singh handled this with grace but he shouldn’t have to handle it all. Nor should anyone else. https://t.co/qR2rEuaOsy — Brad Wall (@BradWall306) October 2, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated.