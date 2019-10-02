WATCH: Jagmeet Singh owns Montreal heckler who challenged him to remove his turban

In an election filled with countless low points, a candid moment of Jagmeet Singh responding to an individual “who advised him that he should remove his turban,” has received not only online virality but admiration from across the aisle.
In the video, an older individual can be seen getting very close to Singh in an effort to whisper.
Once close he suggests the party leader cut his turban off in order to look Canadian.
In response to the tense moment, Singh calmly and in a friendly manner states that he does not agree and that Canadian’s are free to wear what they like.
Former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall tweeted. that this was handled “with grace,” while also noting that no one should experience this in Canada.
This is a developing story and will be updated.