VIDEO: Man armed with butcher’s knife stalks Alberta town at night and breaks into homes

“I pull up footage of a tall, big guy with a huge knife in his hand,” Brianna Lamane told reporters on October 5. “It wasn’t concealed… He had it, just holding it in his hand and trying to get through our front door.”

Lamane said the video was terrifying.

“I had five kids here last night. One of them was sleeping on the couch closest to the front door,” she said. “It was traumatizing to see the video.”

But Lamane was only one of several residents to be visited by butcher knife-wielding killer in the making.

Lamane had been fortunate enough to have installed security cameras only two days before, and they picked up the suspect attempting to enter the front door of her neighbour’s house as well. He was unsuccessful, again.

He finally succeeded down the road and came face-to-face with a homeowner. The homeowner told Global News that the suspect “entered his home through sliding back doors that were locked at the time. When confronted by the homeowner, the suspect sidestepped him and left through the front door,” without saying a word.

The suspect, currently facing charges, was identified as Michael Shot Both Sides. Had it not been for Lamane’s security cameras, and this eyewitness, police may not have been able to apprehend the 20-year-old suspect.

Residents of the Lethbridge, a town with “next to no crime” say they are highly disturbed and frightened by the entire ordeal.

“We thought we were safe in here in Fairmont because there’s been low to next to no crime,” Lamane said.

“I’m just nervous about the future. I’m thinking about getting more security and more locks on my house.”

“We had a couple break-ins, like months ago,” said Ryan Stanyer. “Just guys going around breaking into trucks and stuff.”

“I wanted to get a camera and the wife thought it was a waste of money but now she’s kind of changed her mind about it, so we’re going to be getting one.”

In a news release, police said that most break-ins are crimes of opportunity. They have advised the residents of Lethbridge to take necessary precautions to assure they are safe and all points of entry to their homes are securely locked.

Police have also asked any additional witnesses to come forward to assist with the investigation.

“We definitely encourage anybody with any kind of evidence, whether it’s video footage or [anything else], to come forward so we can take a look at that evidence and present it to the courts as well,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Smallbones.