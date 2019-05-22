VIDEO: Mother swarmed and beaten by young boys in Saskatoon park

A group of young boys apparently swarmed and beat up a mother in a playground in Saskatoon yesterday.

CTV reports that “Saskatoon police are investigating a disturbing video that appears to show a group of young boys swarm and repeatedly attack a woman at a park playground.”

You can watch the distubing footage from CTV here:

Bonnie Halcrow, the woman seen getting swarmed “she feared for the life of her 10-year-old child, who could only watch as her mother was beaten.”

The incident occurred after Halcrow tried to stop the boys from harassing an older gentleman in the park.

Halcrow has not spoken to the police or decided whether or not to press charges.