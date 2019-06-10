VIDEO: Trudeau stumbles when asked about his family’s use of plastic

While speaking at the Gault Nature Reserve on Monday morning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his government’s intention to ban single-use plastics by 2021.

When asked about his own family’s plastic usage, Trudeau fumbled his way through an incoherent response.

“What do you and your family do to cut back on plastics?” asked a reporter.

“We have recently switched to drinking water bottles out of… water out of… when we have water bottles out of plastic. Sorry! Away from plastic towards paper like drink-box water bottles sort of things,” replied the Prime Minister.

Watch Trudeau's stumbling response to reporter who asked him "What do you and your family do to cut back on plastics"



Good hair doesn't buy you smarts!#cdnpoli #plasticpollution #sunnyways pic.twitter.com/GsmQzFQqbp — Canadabuster (@Canadabuster) June 10, 2019

The comments came shortly after Trudeau further detailed his government’s plan to ban single use plastics at a national level.

According to sources, the current items the government is considering banning in Canada includes cotton swabs, plates, drink stirrers, balloon sticks, straws and other single-use materials.