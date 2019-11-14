Violent inmates escape federal psychiatric centre in Saskatoon

Update: Both inmates have now been caught.

Two inmates managed to escape from a federal psychiatric centre operating in Saskatoon.

According to Saskatoon Police, two inmates considered to be violent have escaped from the federal Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon.

The two escapees are Kendal Lee Campeau and Matthew Shaundel Michel.

Following early reports, Kendal Lee Campeau was located.

Matthew Shaundel Michel remains at large.

Investigators have asked the public to call the police if they see anything suspicious, and to remain vigilant about their safety.