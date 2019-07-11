Viral Bagel Boss video is just one of Chris Morgan’s many public tirades

One man’s angry bagel shop tirade has gone viral after a young woman filmed and posted it to Twitter. That man’s YouTube channel gives us a window into his life, which is apparently filled with similar such public emotional breakdowns.

“So, in Bagel Boss this morning, the misogynistic douchebag seen in the video was degrading almost all of the female staff as well as other patrons. fuck this guy,” the young woman who posted the video on Wednesday wrote.

The footage begins with the man mid-rage and does not show the interaction leading up to the outburst, however, the man cites a “smirk” of a female employee as the reason for his eruption.

“You’re degrading women. Why is that okay?” a female customer asks the man, who responds by shouting, “Why is it okay for women to say ‘oh you’re five feet’ on dating sites, ‘you should be dead.’ That’s okay?” as he throws a newspaper to the ground.

“Who said that to you here? Nobody,” the female responds.

“Women in general have said it on dating sites! You think I’m making that shit up? Everywhere I go I get the same fucking smirk with the biting lip!” he exclaims, pointing to the female employee who apparently set him off.

When a male bystander tells Morgan to calm down, an altercation ensues, resulting in another male bystander pouncing on Morgan and wrestling him to the ground.

As the video began to circulate online, public reaction was mixed. While virtually everyone agrees that the aggressor was out of line, some believed public shaming via viral video to be an unjust punishment for an insecurity fueled breakdown in a local bagel shop. Others believed he got what was coming to him. Perhaps this was an isolated incident, or perhaps the guy is simply a jerk.

As it turns out, the public now has more context to inform their opinion of the man, whose personal youtube channel was discovered shortly after the video went viral. The channel showcases many similar public rants, usually having to do with what he believes to be discrimination about his height.

The man identifies himself on YouTube as Chris Morgan, and has posted numerous videos of his heated public social interactions. One video from May of this year, documents his continued harassment of two 7/11 employees who dared to ask him about his height. During the debacle, he informs the two employees that he is four feet, eleven inches (150cm) tall, and asks them where they are from before berating them about being from Pakistan, which he calls a “third world toilet country.”

A police officer eventually arrives on scene. Morgan shares with the police officer that his business is not doing well and that he is currently living out of his car.

A similar video posted by Morgan depicts a bar altercation with a man who Morgan believes is “ragging on” his height.”