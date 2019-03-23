Vlad Cristian Eremia charged with the stabbing of Montreal priest

Vlad Cristian Eremia, the 26 year old involved in the stabbing of Father Claude Grou during mass appeared before a judge today and was charged with assault with a weapon.

Rev. Grou also left the hospital earlier today after suffering minor injuries from the attack which was live streamed at St. Joseph’s Oratory.

No known motives have been revealed for Eremia’s attack and a psychological assessment has been ordered by the crown.

Eremia attacked Rev. Grou while he was administering Friday morning mass.