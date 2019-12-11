Volkswagen charged in Canada with violating environment law for faking emissions tests

The world’s largest automaker has been charged with violating environmental laws and faking emission tests, in turn harming Canada’s environmental standards.

According to a report by the Canadian Press, Environment and Climate Change Canada have charged Volkswagen with 60 violations under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, alongside two charges for providing false information.

The charges relate to 128,000 vehicles brought into Canada from 2008 to 2015.

Canada’s decision to charge Volkswagen comes after the company admitted that it had installed software on 11 million cars designed to trick emissions testing.

Volkswagen admitted to this roughly four years ago, after first repeatedly trying to cover up the matter.

While Canada has dragged its foot on setting up charges, Volkswagen has already pleaded guilty in the United States, while German prosecutors have already fined the business $1 billion euros.

The company’s first court appearance on the Canadian charges will occur Friday.