Waitress receives $2,000 tip on Christmas

According to the Associated Press, a Florida waitress who was in need of money after an expensive car repair bill was given a $2,000 tip on Christmas Eve by her well-wishing regular customers.

Lynette Baio had apparently shared the news of her financial woes with her regular customers, and filled with the Christmas spirit, they took action and helped their favourite waitress out.

AP reports that “last month, Baio spent $2,000 on a car repair, and the topic came up in conversation with the couple a few weeks ago. When they returned for dinner Christmas Eve, they left the check as a tip, along with a message that said ‘Merry Christmas and restore your savings. God bless you.'”

“They started to walk out and I picked it up and I was like, ‘What?’ and I started crying and he started crying and she starting crying and it was just totally amazing,” Baio said to a local television affiliate in Tampa.

Baio spent the money on presents for her family and loved ones.