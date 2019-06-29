Was Trudeau just rejected by China and Brazil at the G20 summit?

Videos circulating online appear to show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being turned away by both Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

Kudos to @GlobalNational for covering the snubbing of Justin Trudeau at the #G20 meeting in Japan. #cdnpoli It is a sad fact Trudeau has lost credibility on the international stage, but *only* Global New covered the embarrassing incident. pic.twitter.com/0EzYbyqZQi — Pundit Class 🇨🇦 (@punditclass) June 29, 2019

In one of the videos, Trudeau, whose seat was directly in between the two reaches out his outstretched hand towards Bolsonaro who promptly turns away to do a handshake with Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison.

On the other side of Trudeau, a cold Jinping sits by without addressing Trudeau at all.

Shortly after the incident Trudeau is seen prompting Bolsonaro once again for a handshake after which he finally turns around and addresses him.

According to sources from the Prime Minister’s Office, Justin Trudeau was greeted by Jinping on another occasion and had several conversations throughout the day.

Tense relations between China and Canada were at the forefront of Trudeau’s time at the G20 summit as the country is involved in a diplomatic dispute over the extradition of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

Currently, the Chinese government is holding two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor for charges of espionage.