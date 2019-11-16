WATCH: Alberta’s Kenney calls Quebec’s Blanchet ‘arrogant’

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has some impassioned words for Quebecers and some fighting words for the leader of the Bloc Quebecois, Yves-François Blanchet.

As first reported in the National Post, Kenney has told Quebecers to ignore the “arrogance” of Blanchet. “We Albertans are friends with Quebecers. … I say to the people of Quebec: Reject this arrogance, this idea that Quebec should be able to take the benefit of our resources without allowing us to develop it,” Kenney said. “Let us be partners in prosperity.”

It’s fair to say that Kenney and Blanchet have been at each other’s throats over the last few weeks after Blanchet made insulting remarks about the Alberta oil industry:

“If they [Albertans] were attempting to create a green state in western Canada, I might be tempted to help them. If they are trying to create an oil state in western Canada, they cannot expect any help from us.”