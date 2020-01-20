WATCH: Chinese pig wearing cape FLIES off bungee jump

Space dog Laika. Harambe the Gorilla. And now, the bungee pig.

Three animals whose poor brains cannot comprehend what good they’ve done for society.

A Chinese theme park, which aren’t particularly known for their ethics and safety rules, made a live pig bungee jump to attract visitors to the park.

The south-west China park, called the Meixin Red Wine Town Park, dropped the hog a whopping 223 feet on Saturday.

The video, which gives new meaning to the expression “when pigs fly,” shows the nameless pig being dropped and squealing its lungs off.

The video also features behind the scene footage of how the park’s staff transported the pig up so many stairs.

The South China Morning Post reported a park spokesperson labelled the event as “just a bit of entertainment,” and that the animal was already going to be killed for Chinese New Year celebrations anyway.

“It’s our opening day today. We let the pig make the first jump because pork prices have been very high this year and recently they dropped a bit,” said the unnamed owner of the park.

The park was then at the receiving end of online criticism, to which they would eventually apologize.

“We sincerely accept netizens’ criticism and advice and apologize to the public,” said the park in a statement. “We will improve our marketing of the tourist site, to provide tourists with better services.”

A park spokesperson said the pig was slaughtered for food after the bungee jump.

The Post Millennial reached out to PETA for comment but hasn’t yet heard back from the animal rights organization.