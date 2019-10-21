WATCH: Conservative candidate’s mom informed her son lost on live TV

Every mother has big hopes for her kids and the mother of Conservative candidate George Canyon just had her dreams crushed on live television.

In their election coverage, Global News cut to an interview of the Central Nova candidate’s mom as soon as it was called that his opponent had beat her son.

Watch as a @globalnews journalist crushes a candidate's mother's hopes and has to tell her that her son just lost on live tv.



"Well, this is awkward…"



Tbh she took it pretty well. pic.twitter.com/Lub3s5jTYJ — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (@cosminDZS) October 22, 2019

“Well this is awkward frankly,” starts the reporter. “As I’ve just mentioned to you your son’s opponent has been elected, at least we’re declaring him elected.”

“Oh really?” replies Canyon’s mother unaware that the seat has been already called.

George Canyon is an Alberta country music singer who was brought into the riding in Nova Scotia to run for the CPC but was defeated by Liberal Sean Fraser.

All in all Canyon’s mother took the news rather well and maintained her support for her son before he took to the stage to give a speech.

“My hopes were that George would win because of the person he is, the honest truthful voice of Pictou county Central Nova and I was hoping he would win for that.”