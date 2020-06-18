WATCH: Conservative Leaders Debate LIVE

Conservative leadership candidates Erin O’Toole, Peter MacKay, Derek Sloan, and Leslyn Lewis take part in the party’s English-language debate in Toronto. This is the first debate of the leadership race, as the federal Conservative party had to temporarily suspend the race due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Dan Nowlan and Lisa Raitt, the co-chairs of the party’s leadership election organizing committee, serve as moderators. The party will announce its successor to Andrew Scheer after August 21, once mail-in ballots have been counted and examined by scrutineers.