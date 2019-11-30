WATCH: CTV The Social’s Meredith Shaw suggests Christmas parade should be replaced by ‘Winter parade’

Another week and another co-host of CTV’s talk show The Social is upsetting everyday Canadians for being excessively politically correct.

On Friday, The Social’s guest co-host Meredith Shaw was discussing a story about a mayor in a U.S. town changing the Christmas parade to the “Winter parade”, when she argued people who don’t celebrate Christmas shouldn’t have to live somewhere that has a Christmas parade.

“Personally, I mean I celebrate Christmas, but I don’t think my celebration of Christmas should hurt your feelings or hurt your ability to express yourself. And I think when I first heard this story I kind of thought–eye roll, of course, Christmas is fine–but then I thought about my life, and I’m like, ‘Well, I’m inclusive when it comes to who you want to love, and you know, fashion, and body positivity. If you want to celebrate a different thing I shouldn’t necessarily have to call it Christmas, nor should you have to be in a town where we do a Christmas parade.'”

Is there anything wrong with changing the name “Christmas Parade” to "Winter Parade"?



The clip of Shaw giving her opinion on the controversy was shared online and received swift backlash from people on social media.

Why stop there? Why not rename Passover celebrations "Fall fun time" ? We could call Ramadan "Spring celebration" ?



For starters, it’s not called the Christmas parade. It’s called the Santa Clause parade. So the whole premise of this stupid discussion doesn’t exist. Furthermore, as for dropping the word Christmas from anything – imagine discussing this in regards to any other religion. https://t.co/J7KTJrAIFR — Jacqui Delaney (@JacquiDelaney) November 30, 2019

The Social caused major controversy on social media a couple weeks ago when another guest co-host, Jessica Allen, suggested children in hockey are “white boys” and “bullies”, which spurred the Twitter trend #FireJessAllen.

During the latest segment, the idea of changing the name of the Christmas parade to “Winter parade” was shot down by the other The Social co-hosts Melissa Grelo, Cynthia Loyst and Marci Ien. Shaw may have just been playing Devil’s advocate, but regardless it triggered many online.

The changing of the Santa Clause parade to “Winter parade” is just the latest example of the so-called “war on Christmas”. Another U.S. town removed Christmas and religious overtones because of citizens’ complaints. In that case the “Annual Tree Lighting” was removed and replaced by “Frost Fest”.

Oddly, this isn’t the only parade controversy in Canada right now, with former-Liberal-MP-turned-Scheer-deputy-leader Leona Alleslev apologizing Saturday for asking “Have we asked anybody if they’ve marched in a Saint Patrick’s Day parade?” in response to Scheer refusing to attend Pride Parades.