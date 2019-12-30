WATCH: Dog plays Jenga better than most people

It’s no secret that the English speaking world and the west is obsessed with pups. Man’s best friend, who co-evolved alongside humans, are fantastic companions to have alongside us.
Whether they’re used for work or for play, they’re a great fit. Especially this particularly smart pup, which has been taught to play the classic party game, Jenga.
Jenga, a game that takes a decent amount of concentration, is difficult enough with our hands. But this dog really shows us up, by taking bricks by his teeth.
“Turn-taking, fine motor control, apparent understanding of the aim of the game. I would not have guessed a dog could do this,” said Twitter user Steve Stewart-Williams of the adorable clip.
It appears though that this isn’t just some one-off trick. As mentioned by other users, this dog has a knack for dancing alongside its master, as well.
The dog, which apparently belongs to Instagram account my_aussie_gal, has even recently been uploaded baking freaking cookies.
The four-year-old Australian shepherd continues to turn heads, as the account has garnered nearly half a million followers.