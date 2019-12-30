WATCH: Dog plays Jenga better than most people

It’s no secret that the English speaking world and the west is obsessed with pups. Man’s best friend, who co-evolved alongside humans, are fantastic companions to have alongside us.

Whether they’re used for work or for play, they’re a great fit. Especially this particularly smart pup, which has been taught to play the classic party game, Jenga.

Jenga, a game that takes a decent amount of concentration, is difficult enough with our hands. But this dog really shows us up, by taking bricks by his teeth.

Holy crap, this is incredible: A dog playing Jenga. Turn-taking, fine motor control, apparent understanding of the aim of the game. I would not have guessed a dog could do this. pic.twitter.com/cewL7wmaK5 — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) December 29, 2019

“Turn-taking, fine motor control, apparent understanding of the aim of the game. I would not have guessed a dog could do this,” said Twitter user Steve Stewart-Williams of the adorable clip.

It appears though that this isn’t just some one-off trick. As mentioned by other users, this dog has a knack for dancing alongside its master, as well.

For me, this is her best video pic.twitter.com/S62QO5cnuB — Well, hello (@crisrealoficial) December 29, 2019

The dog, which apparently belongs to Instagram account my_aussie_gal, has even recently been uploaded baking freaking cookies.

The four-year-old Australian shepherd continues to turn heads, as the account has garnered nearly half a million followers.