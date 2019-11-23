WATCH: Eco-radicals disrupt Yale-Harvard football game

America’s favourite Saturday afternoon activity, college football has now officially become a part of the culture wars. Today’s big match-up between Ivy League rivals Yale and Harvard has been disrupted by a large group of angry student protestors demanding action on the “climate crisis.”

Yale-Harvard is under delay because of a student protest. We’ve hit peak 2019. pic.twitter.com/Am5e12U2el — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 23, 2019

The protestors unfurled large banners that read “NOBODY WINS: YALE & HARVARD ARE COMPLICIT IN CLIMATE INJUSTICE” in a surreal scene that Barstool Sports referred to as “peak 2019.”

Video of the field storming for the Harvard-Yale protestpic.twitter.com/O6UgvUJRB5 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 23, 2019

Football fans all over social media were not pleased to say the least. But some saw the humour in the situation.

I kinda love this. Like if you don’t want climate control protests during football games don’t go to Harvard, Yale or Cal pic.twitter.com/GGLl1vyCM3 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 23, 2019

The protest lasted for 48 minutes. ESPN reports that many of the protestors asked to be arrested.