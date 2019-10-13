WATCH: Eco-radicals from Extinction Rebellion literally bury their heads in the sand

Extinction Rebellion has made waves in recent weeks due to their constant environmentalist activism that aims to disrupt the day-to-day lives of average citizens. This is all done in hopes of forcing those in power to take more firm stances on the issue of climate change so that new policies can be implemented.

Known for such “progressive” tactics as supergluing themselves to bridges and government buildings, staging “die-ins” in front of statues in New York, and blocking traffic by setting up camping compounds in the middle of streets, Extinction Rebellion has now reached new heights of wokeness in their climate crusade. New footage tweeted by Human Events’ Ian Miles Cheong shows Extinction Rebellion quite literally burying their heads in the sand.

Climate change activists are literally burying their heads in the sand. Truly powerful stuff. pic.twitter.com/olK6OhqqdB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 13, 2019

One might think that this ostrich-like behaviour is a meme or tribute to a popular South Park episode which depicts citizens doing the same (as Cheong pointed out). But this is 2019. The wokeness is real.

Life imitates South Park. pic.twitter.com/yOBZ2jVQzh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 13, 2019

As for Extinction Rebellion, how driving their cars from Australian cities to a dreary, windy beach in order to dig holes to bury their heads in will save the environment is yet to be determined.