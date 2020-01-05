WATCH: Fight breaks out during Iranian-Canadian demonstration in Toronto

Torontonians from the Iranian community held a demonstration at Mel Lastman Square to support the U.S. airstrike in Iraq–which killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Qasem Soleimani–when a fight broke out between demonstrators and another individual who appeared to be against the public gathering.

هذا ما حصل في كندا من اشتباك بين معارضي النظام الايراني و المساندين له بعد ان حاول احد المناصرين لنظام طهران بالاعتداء على مسيرة المعارضين الايرانيين و الذين كانوا يهتفون ضد خامنائي pic.twitter.com/HqzavTtRnx — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) January 5, 2020

A Global News video shows a young man wearing a Raptors ballcap in a standoff with another man who has a few friends that intervene, punching and pushing the younger man.

Journalist Steven nabil (sic) with Alhurra News tweeted that it was a skirmish between opponents to the Iranian regime and its defenders.

The Global News video starts in the midst of the fight and it is unclear exactly what the individuals are fighting about. The demonstration took place on Friday.

On Saturday, pro-Iranian terrorist demonstrators built a shrine for Qasem Soleimani outside a courthouse in Toronto where a Canadian Islamic organization called Mahdi Youth Society (MY Society) held a vigil. This public gathering also had protesters show up to condemn Torontonians mourning the death of a leader of a designated terrorist organization.