WATCH: Furious man confronts Elizabeth Warren over Iran at rally

Dramatic footage was captured this afternoon of an angry man confronting Elizabeth Warren over her position on Iran at a Dover, New Hampshire rally.

“You’re a fraud! Disgusting!” the man said, while claiming that Warren supported terrorists and the Iranian regime.

In a bizarre moment, Warren said, “It’s good to see you.” The man screamed “It’s good to see you too” at the top of his lungs.

Warren told the man that it was time for him to go and the man complied. As he left the scene, he made one final point: “She loves Iran,” he said. The small crowd responded by chanting Warren’s name.