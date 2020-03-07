WATCH: Hotel in China holding quarantined coronavirus patients collapses

A hotel that was housing quarantined coronavirus patients has collapsed in Fujian province, China according to officials. 70 people have been trapped inside. Xinjia Hotel in Quanzhou City collapse occurred 7:30 pm local time on Saturday.

The hotel has 80-rooms and was converted to house quarantined both coronavirus patients and the people who were in contact with them. 23 people have been rescued according to local authorities.

All-out efforts are being carried out for the rescue at the hotel that collapsed in #Quanzhou to minimize casualties and prevent secondary accidents. Authorities also urged that a probe should be launched to investigate the cause for the collapse. https://t.co/44iEe8I1SV pic.twitter.com/fkdk16ErrF — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) March 7, 2020

China has reported 99 new cases Saturday with 28 new fatalities. The total death toll in China is currently 3,070 according to the Daily Mail.

Here are images from social media of the hotel.

Before:

After:

Chinese officials did not give a reason for the collapse.