WATCH: Justin Trudeau leaves children waiting in the rain at tree planting photo op

Justin Trudeau was over half an hour late for a photo opportunity today in rural Ontario.

The Liberal leader arrived 32 minutes behind schedule for the event with local parents and children, leaving them waiting in the rain.

Trudeau arrives for tree planting photo op 32 minutes late. Some of the children participating waiting in the rain have had enough. pic.twitter.com/xOGHGWbzMX — Abigail Bimman (@AbigailBimman) October 6, 2019

Global’s Abigail Bimman tweeted about Trudeau’s tardiness earlier this morning along with video clips of children growing impatient as the stood around in the rain. “Some of the children participating waiting in the rain have had enough,” she wrote.

Trudeau plants a tree with his two sons. #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/wcb4N1N5Rn — Abigail Bimman (@AbigailBimman) October 6, 2019

When Trudeau finally arrived, he planted a tree with his two sons for some very wet onlookers.